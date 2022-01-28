10 Soldiers Martyred in Attack on Checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech

ISPR says one terrorist was also killed during assault on night of Jan. 25, while three others were apprehended in clearance operation

Ten soldiers were martyred earlier this week after terrorists targeted a checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media wing confirmed on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists attacked the checkpost on the night of Jan. 25/early morning Jan. 26. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” it said, adding that authorities had apprehended three terrorists during an ongoing clearance operation.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR added.

“Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said of the attack in a posting on Twitter. “I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech, Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism,” he added.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, a spokesman for the Balochistan Liberation Front confirmed that a militants had been killed in the clash. However, he claimed the military’s death toll stood at 17.

There has been an uptick in extremism across Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last August. Earlier this month, Baloch separatists also claimed a bombing in Punjab capital Lahore that left three people dead and dozens more injured. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned of a persistent terror threat to the country’s major cities and vowed that security forces would resist all efforts to vitiate peace.