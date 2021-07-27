Afghan Soldiers Who Sought Refuge in Pakistan Return Home: ISPR

In statement, military’s media wing says the 46 officials of the Afghan National Army and Border Police had been ‘amicably returned’ on their request

The Pakistan Army on Monday night returned a group of Afghan soldiers and officers to their government after providing them refuge from Taliban forces along the Pak-Afghan border.

“Forty-six Afghan soldiers, including five officers, have been returned to Afghan authorities at Nawa Pass, Bajaur today [Tuesday] at 00:35 hours, Pakistan Standard Time,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing. It said that the soldiers of the Afghan National Army and Border Police had been provided safe passage into Pakistan on their request a day earlier.

On Sunday, the soldiers had crossed into Pakistan after losing control to the Taliban of a military post along the Pak-Afghan border. In a statement issued early on Monday, the ISPR had said that they had been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have ramped up their offensive against Afghan security forces, taking over large parts of the country, especially in the country’s border areas. According to reports, many soldiers have surrendered without putting up any fight, raising concerns of the “inevitability” of the Taliban assuming control of the war-torn state.

In its statement, the ISPR said that the Afghan soldiers had crossed into Pakistan with their weapons, ammunition and communication equipment after necessary clearance. “The said soldiers have now been amicably returned to the Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment,” it added.

“Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time of need,” the Pakistan Army stressed.