Afghan Taliban to Arrest Men Who Removed Pakistan’s Flag from Aid Truck

In statement, spokesperson says government will put a stop to such incidents going forward

The Taliban on Tuesday said the men responsible for tearing up Pakistan’s flag after removing it from aid trucks that had entered Afghanistan via the Torkham border will be placed under arrest and the leadership will ensure such incidents do not occur in future.

In a statement, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban’s interim cabinet was “saddened” by such a response to aid trucks carrying food items. “Surely, this incident must have hurt the sentiments of our neighboring country for which we apologize,” he said, stressing that Afghanistan desired “good relations” with Pakistan.

He said that the Taliban officials involved in the incident had been arrested, adding that their weapons had also been seized. “We will put a stop to such incidents going forward,” he added.

A video clip showing members of the Taliban removing a Pakistan flag from an aid truck, and ripping it up, went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting condemnations for the new Afghanistan regime, which Pakistan has earlier praised as essential to achieve peace and stability in the war-torn state.

On Sunday, Pakistan donated 13 container trucks of food items to the newly-formed Taliban government in Afghanistan, with four additional trucks crossing the Torkham border on Monday. Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said the aid comprised essential commodities such as flour, sugar, pulses, rice and cooking oil. In a press release, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul said that this aid, as well as items such as blankets and tents, would continue in the coming weeks to help the Afghan people meet their requirements for the coming winter season.

“This humanitarian assistance is reflective of the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and our people,” it added.