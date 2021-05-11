Afghanistan President Appreciates Pakistan’s Role in Peace Process

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa reiterates Pakistan’s stance of always supporting an ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ peace process

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday appreciated Pakistan’s “sincere and positive role” in the ongoing Afghan peace process during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in Kabul.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed were both on a one-day visit to the Afghan capital during which they met the country’s senior political leadership, as well as U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter.

Matters of mutual interest, developments in the Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defense cooperation, and the need for effective border management between Islamabad and Kabul were discussed during the meeting between Bajwa and Ghani, read the ISPR statement.

The Army chief, it said, reiterated to Ghani that a peaceful Afghanistan would mean a peaceful South Asian region generally, and a peaceful Pakistan specifically. “We will always support ‘Afghan-led-Afghan-owned’ peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” Gen. Bajwa was quoted as saying by the ISPR, which said the Afghan president had thanked the COAS for a meaningful discussion.

The COAS also called on High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process.

Separately, during a one-on-one meeting with the U.K.’s chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Bajwa discussed various matters of mutual interest, and the regional security situation. He also conveyed his condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, said the ISPR, adding that the world had lost a highly respected friend. The COAS thanked the dignitary for the U.K.’s contribution to Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the U.K.

Gen. Carter, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in the ongoing Afghan Peace Process.