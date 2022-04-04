Alvi Writes to Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif for Appointment of Caretaker P.M.

President notes process will be pass to committee if Khan, Sharif cannot agree to a candidate within three days

President Arif Alvi on Monday reached out to outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to seek their input for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister of Pakistan following the dissolution of the National Assembly a day earlier.

Commencing the process for an interim setup ahead of elections, Alvi wrote that the Lower House and the federal cabinet had been dissolved under Article 58(1) of the Constitution. Reiterating that Khan—who resigned from office on Sunday—would continue to serve as prime minister until the appointment of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224A(4) of the Constitution, he said that the caretaker prime minister needed to be appointed after between the premier and the leader of the opposition under Article 224 (1A).

“In case the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the speaker of the National Assembly comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the opposition, to be nominated by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” it added.

The opposition has warned that it would boycott the process, as it maintains that the former deputy speaker’s ruling to dismiss the no-confidence vote against Khan was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is currently hearing a petition filed by the opposition parties to set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling and restore the vote of no-confidence.