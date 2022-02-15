Army Chief Briefs President, P.M. on ‘Professional Preparedness’ of Armed Forces

In meeting with President Alvi, Gen. Bajwa reiterates resolve to ‘eliminate’ militants from Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday conducted separate meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed “professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army.”

While the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office offered little further in terms of what was discussed between the premier and the Army chief, the presidency’s statement suggested that the meeting between Alvi and Bajwa had focused on the recent surge of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakthunkhwa provinces.

It said that President Alvi had paid rich tribute to the security forces’ personnel martyred in recent operations against militants in Balochistan and the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Gen. Bajwa, it added, had “briefed the president about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements.”

According to the presidency, the Army chief also reiterated the armed forces’ resolve “to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.”