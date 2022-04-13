Army Formation Commanders Support Upholding of Constitution, Rule of Law

Senior officials’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign intended to sow discord between armed forces and Pakistani society

The 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday expressed “complete confidence” in the Army leadership’s “well-considered” stance to uphold the Constitution and rule of law, “at all cost.”

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing after the meeting at General Headquarters, the forum emphasized that the national security of Pakistan was sacrosanct. “Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” it added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the forum had also taken notice of the recent propaganda campaign “by some quarters” to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

While the statement did not offer any details on the propaganda campaign or upholding the Constitution, it was likely referring to a recent surge in social media trends targeting the senior military leadership that has been linked to members and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Following the ouster of Imran Khan in a vote of no-confidence—in accordance with the Constitution—the party has sought to declare all “facilitators” as “traitors” and has resorted to abusing and outright threatening anyone it perceives as being responsible. Among the targets of the social media campaign, which has also spilled out on the streets, were all dissident members of the PTI who said they would not support Khan in the vote of no-confidence; Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for ruling against the attempt to dismiss the vote of no-confidence; and Army chief Gen. Bajwa for expressing “neutrality.”

According to the ISPR, the Conference—attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders—was briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats. It was presided over by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who expressed “satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges.”

The forum also paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers and men for the security of borders and safety of masses. “[The] Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” the ISPR quoted the Army chief as saying at the conclusion of the conference.