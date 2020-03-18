Army Ready to Help Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak: ISPR

In press statement, armed forces announce COVID-19 testing labs have been set up at all major military hospitals in Pakistan

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced that it was ready to assist the government and provincial governments in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak currently spreading across the country.

“As part of the national effort, and in line with the decisions of National Security Committee taken on March 13, all medical facilities of the armed forces are operationalized and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with [coronavirus] pandemic,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate. “COVID-19 testing labs [have been] established at major military hospitals across the country and central testing lab at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Rawalpindi,” it said. “COVID-19 help desk established at each military hospital for fast track handling,” it added.

The statement follows a tweet by the ISPR on March 13 in which it stated that Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed the military to gear up efforts to support the national response to counter the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Government on Pakistan on March 13 finalized its strategy for halting the spread of coronavirus at a meeting of the National Security Committee. The plans include restricting points of entry into the country and adopting social distancing measures, including bans on large public gatherings and closures of educational institutions.

Pakistan reported its first of COVID-19 on Feb. 26. Over the past few days, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 241, raising fears among observers that the country is on the brink of a mass outbreak.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are fully involved in assisting the government and provincial administrations to tackle the situation since the outbreak and duly vigilant of the developing situation post-COVID-19,” read the ISPR statement. “The COAS has directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration for safety and well being of the people of Pakistan,” it added.