Arooj Aftab Becomes First Pakistani to Win Grammy Award

Aftab’s song ‘Mohabbat’ takes trophy in Best Global Performance category

Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy—also the first Grammy ever won by a Pakistani—claiming the trophy for her song “Mohabbat” in the Best Global Performance category.

The Brooklyn-based, 37-year-old vocalist, who was born to Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia and spent her teenage years in Lahore, has risen to global prominence in the past year for her music, which fuses ancient Sufi traditions with folk and jazz. In addition to her nomination for Best Global Performance, she was also up for the Best New Artist prize, which ended up going to Olivia Rodrigo.

“I am beyond thrilled,” Aftab told journalists ahead of the Grammys ceremony. “It feels great,” she added.

The award-winning singer released her third studio album, Vulture Prince, in mid-2021, garnering critical acclaim. The album attracted even more attention after former U.S. president Barack Obama included “Mohabbat” on his 2021 summer favorites list.

Aftab, most recently, performed in the 14th season of Coke Studio Pakistan earlier this year. Her song “Mehram” was a collaboration with singer Asfar Hussain.