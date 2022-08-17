Balochistan Cabinet to Donate One Month’s Salary for Flood Relief

The Balochistan cabinet on Tuesday decided to donate one month’s salary of all ministers for flood relief programs to help the people of the province cope with the impact of the losses suffered due to the this season’s torrential monsoon rainfall.

After reviewing the situation in the wake of the devastating rains, the cabinet also decided to deduct one day’s salary of all government employees for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people. An official of the Board of Revenue informed the cabinet about the human and financial losses caused by floods in the province, with the cabinet ordering speedy completion of surveys about the losses so targeted relief and rehabilitation could be ensured. The cabinet hoped the federal government would provide full support to the Balochistan government for the rehabilitation of victims.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a high-powered parliamentary commission on missing persons. Headed by the provincial home minister, the commission would include two members each from the government and the opposition and has been directed to submit a report to the chief minister as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees, with the measure to come into effect retrospectively from July 1. According to the Balochistan government, this would entail an additional expenditure of Rs. 1,032.33 million per year for salaries and Rs. 3,975.30 million per year for pensions.

The cabinet also granted the secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority the powers of a Special Court/First Class Magistrate and have in-principle approval for an increase in funds allocated for the provision of the Public Sector Development Program, with an aim to ensure assistance for landowners affected by the recent floods.