Balochistan Government Forms JIT to Probe Chagai Firing Incident

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday announced that the provincial government had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe reports of security forces opening fire on a protest organized to demonstrate against the killing of a driver near the Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly, he said that the JIT would comprise personnel of various security agencies, adding that it would submit its report after a thorough investigation. If the investigation were not found satisfactory, he stressed, a judicial commission could be formed to satisfy the family of the deceased driver. Anyone found guilty, he emphasized, would be brought to justice.

According to the chief minister, the government would compensate the families of all victims. He said the Balochistan chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, inspector general of police and other relevant officials had already visited the area to ascertain the facts of the case and the government would soon compile its own report about the incident. He assured lawmakers that all injured were being given the best medical treatment, adding that they would be transferred to hospital in Karachi if it were merited.

Adviser to the C.M. on Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove told the provincial assembly that the government was investigating the incident, adding that an initial probe had found that the slain driver had been signaled to stop, but had sped up his vehicle, resulting in a security personnel opening fire.

At least four people were injured on Monday as residents of Chagai district protested against the killing of a driver at the Pak-Afghan border, allegedly by security forces. Seven people had similarly been injured last week when protests first broke out. Lamenting the situation, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal had questioned how his party could continue to work with the new government when Frontier Corps personnel had fired on protesters rather than trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

The incident has provoked condemnations from across Pakistan, with lawmakers of Baloch parties staging a walkout of the National Assembly earlier this week to register their protest. In a speech on Tuesday, Shahnaz Baloch of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) urged the Lower House of Parliament to work together to resolve the issues of the restive province, stressing that if all political parties joined hands as they had to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, they could ensure justice for the Baloch.