Bangladesh to Tour Pakistan for Cricket Series

Under agreement, Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 matches in Lahore, one ODI in Karachi, two Tests in Rawalpindi

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday inked an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board to play a One-Day International, three Twenty20 Internationals, and two Tests in Pakistan, as part of long-planned series.

A press released issued by the PCB states that the agreement was finalized with the help of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar. It says that Bangladesh would first play three T20Is in Lahore from Jan. 24-27. Following the completion of that series, the visitors would return home and then be back in Pakistan from Feb. 7 for the first of two ICC World Test Championship matches in Rawalpindi.

The conclusion of the first Test would be followed by a small gap to accommodate the Pakistan Super League 2020, which is scheduled from Feb. 20 to March 22.

On April 3, Bangladesh players would return to Pakistan for an ODI in Karachi. Then, from April 5, the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams would compete in the second ICC World Test Championship fixture in Rawalpindi.

“I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani told journalists after the details of the tour were made public. He also thanked the ICC chairman for facilitating the successful completion of the agreement.

“It is a win-win outcome for both the boards,” added PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting at the ICC headquarters. “I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country,” he added.

“The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers the opportunity to watch live in action their favorite players and support good cricket from either side,” noted Khan.

Tour schedule at a glance:

Jan. 24 (Friday) – 1st T20I, Lahore

Jan. 25 (Saturday) – 2nd T20I, Lahore

Jan. 27 (Monday) – 3rd T20I, Lahore

Feb. 7-11 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

April 3 – ODI, Karachi

April 5-9 – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi