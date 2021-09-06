Banned TTP Claims Responsibility for Quetta Bombing

Four security personnel martyred, 20 others injured in explosion targeting Frontier Corps checkpost on Mastung Road

At least four security personnel were martyred and 20 people, including two passersby, injured on Sunday after a suicide bomber targeted a Frontier Corps checkpost on Quetta’s Mastung Road.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast later in the day, with the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department also confirming that their attack had targeted the Sohana Khan FC checkpost.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a posting on Twitter, condemned the TTP for the bombing. “My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs,” he said. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, likewise, voiced her condemnation.

“Condemnable TTP attack today on FC checkpost in Quetta … Condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs—our brave security forces continue to thwart the designs of terrorists especially the RAW-funded TTP,” she said.

Security personnel said the suicide bomber had rammed a motorcycle laden with five kilograms of explosive material into the law enforcement agencies’ vehicle. They claimed the vehicle had been providing security to Hazara vegetable sellers in the areas when it was targeted.

Police, law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived in the area shortly after the blast, while the injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid Hospital. Following the incident, security was enhanced in the area and across the entire province, including at the entry and exit routes of Quetta, said officials.