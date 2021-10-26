BAP to Field Quddus Biznejo for Next Chief Minister of Balochistan

PTI, a coalition partner in Jam Kamal’s government, decides to nominate its own candidate for leader of the house in provincial assembly

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday decided to nominate Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the next leader of the house in the Balochistan Assembly after former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan resigned from the position following the submission of a no-trust motion against him.

Senior leaders of the party also picked Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali to serve as the next speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, replacing Bizenjo, who submitted his resignation after the disgruntled members of BAP withdrew their no-confidence motion against Kamal following his resignation.

According to sources, the BAP leaders agreed to form a new government in Balochistan with the help of coalition partners. They decided that after Bizenjo and Jamali had been elected to the chief minister and speaker posts, respectively, the new provincial cabinet would be appointed in consultation with allied parties who would also comprise the coalition government.

“Our delegations have already met the representatives of PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf], ANP [Awami National Party] and Hazara Democratic Party,” BAP interim president Zahoor Ahmed Buledi told media in Quetta. “We will invite them to come and take part in introducing a new style of government in the province in which all members of the assembly will work for the welfare of the province, addressing the suffering of people and health, education and other problems,” he added.

Separately, the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf met under the leadership of Sardar Yar Mohammed Rind and decided to field its own candidates for leader of the house and speaker. According to sources, Rind would be nominated for chief minister, while incumbent deputy speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail would be fielded for the post of speaker.