Benazir Bhutto’s Death Anniversary to be Observed on Friday

Sindh government announces public holiday on Dec. 27 to commemorate passing of former prime minister

The 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec. 27 (Friday), according to representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the PPP had finalized arrangements for a recitation of the holy Quran on behalf of Benazir at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, where the former prime minister was assassinated on Dec. 27, 2007. PPP Vice Chairman, and former prime minister, Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday visited Liaquat Bagh and reviewed arrangements for the public gathering to mark her death anniversary, APP added.

Babar Jadoon, the PPP president for Rawalpindi, said the party would remember Benazir and her sacrifices. He said the former prime minister had sacrificed her life to promote the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Jadoon vowed to follow in her footsteps to and continue her mission for the progress and development of the country, adding Benazir Bhutto was still alive in the hearts and minds of people across Pakistan. Benazir was a leader of international stature and her services would be remembered forever, he added.

On Monday, the Sindh government formally announced that Dec. 27 would be a public holiday to mark the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. In a notification issued by the provincial government, Friday has been designated a public holiday throughout the province, and all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed.