Bomb Targets JUI Function in Quetta

Four people killed, 16 others injured in explosion outside Balochistan capital’s Science College

Four people were killed and 16 others injured after a bomb detonated at Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Thursday night.

Police said unidentified individuals had planted an improvised explosive device near the main gate of the city’s Science College and detonated it with remote control around 9:40 p.m. They claimed the apparent target of the target was the leaders and workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, who were visiting the varsity to attend a Shuhada Conference organized by the party’s student wing. All the deceased and injured were madrassa students or workers of the JUI.

Eyewitnesses said the blast had left the windows of all nearby buildings shattered. They said police had cordoned off the area after the blast and shifted all bodies and the injured to civil hospital, where a state of emergency was declared. According to hospital officials, four of the injured were in critical condition.

Following an initial probe into the incident, the Director-General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said that 2.5 kilograms of explosives had been planted on a pole near the site of the blast. He confirmed that the explosion took place as soon as the event organized by the JUI concluded. He stressed that police had ensured complete security at the venue of the political gathering.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in a statement, condemned the incident and instructed the inspector-general of police to submit a report on the investigation into the blast. He also directed Adviser to the C.M. on Interior Raza Langoo to further improve the security situation of Quetta.