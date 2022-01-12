Border Management, Internal Security Reviewed in Corps Commanders’ Conference

Army chief appreciates efforts of security forces in providing relief to victims of Murree snowfall, Balochistan flooding

The 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday reviewed the overall security situation of Pakistan, with a special focus on border management and internal security.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the military’s formations. Chairing the meeting, he stressed the importance of mission-oriented training for all formations to ensure combat readiness in light of the emerging threats and challenges.

“The participants were apprised about the progress and achievements of Operation Raddul Fassad in detail,” read the ISPR statement. Launched in February 2017, the operation aims to eradicate terrorism, ensure security on Pakistan’s borders, and consolidate the gains of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to the statement, the Army chief also appreciated the efforts of formations involved in providing relief operations to people affected by the snowstorm in Murree and flooding in Balochistan, and in mitigating the challenges they were facing due to inclement weather.

Last week, heavy rains flooded low-lying areas of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar and Kech, leaving hundreds homeless in freezing weather. Over the weekend, a snowstorm in Murree, coupled with an unchecked surge of tourists to the hill station, resulted in lengthy road blockages that caused the deaths of 22 people. The government has announced the formation of a committee to probe the reasons for the tragedy, vowing to punish all culprits once they have been identified.