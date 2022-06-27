BRICS Member Blocked Pakistan’s Participation in Global Development Meeting

The Foreign Office on Monday confirmed that Pakistan’s participation in a ‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development,’ held virtually on the sidelines of BRICS meetings hosted by China, was blocked by a member state. While Pakistan refused to identify the country that blocked its participation, it is likely to be India, as no other member state has the rivalry with Islamabad that might prompt such an action.

“A ‘High-Level Dialogue on Global Development’ was held at a BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] side event in which a number of developing/emerging economies were invited,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, that also congratulated China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meetings.

“China being the host country engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitation to non-members,” it said. “Regrettably, one member blocked Pakistan’s participation. However, we do hope that future engagement of the organization would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations,” it added.

Appreciating China’s role in promoting the interests of developing countries, the Foreign Office said that Islamabad and Beijing had remained strong voices for “global peace, shared prosperity and inclusive development.” It noted that Pakistan was the current chair of G77+China and also part of a group of friends of the Global Development Initiative.

“Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and our iron brotherhood remains rock solid. The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels both bilaterally and multilaterally,” it said. “Pakistan stands ready to with all developing countries, including the BRICS members, for addressing the challenges faced by the global community,” it added.

Leaders of two dozen non-member countries of the BRICS format attended the virtual meeting on June 24, with observers questioning Pakistan’s absence in light of its strategic partnership with China, especially in the Belt and Road Initiative.