British P.M. Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

In message posted to social media, Johnson says he is only experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working from home

British P.M. Boris Johnson on Friday announced that he had developed “mild symptoms” and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson posted on Twitter with an accompanying video message. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he added.

In the video, Johnson said he wanted to thank healthcare professionals, social care workers, teachers, police, as well as the 600,000 people who have volunteered to help protect people from the consequences of the novel coronavirus.

“We will get through it… we will get through it by applying the measures you have heard so much about,” he said, referring to staying home, avoiding large public gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

Johnson is the second prominent British leader to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Prince Charles, second in line to the throne, had earlier this week announced that he was in self-quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Like Johnson, the prince has also reported mild symptoms.

There are currently more than 11,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.K. Latest figures show that 578 people have died.