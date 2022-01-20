Casualties Reported after Bombing in Lahore’s Anarkali Market

Explosion kills at least two people, including one child, and injures 26 others

At least two people, including one child, were killed on Thursday and 26 others injured after a suspected bomb detonated near Lahore’s Anarkali market. At least four of the injured are reportedly in critical condition, according to Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Speaking to reporters at the incident’s location, Lahore Police DIG (Operations) Abid Khan said the explosion was likely the result of a planted device, as it had left a crater that was usually the hallmark of such bombs. “A technical team is collecting evidence [right now]. We will reach a conclusion on the basis of their analysis,” he said.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, also at the site, told journalists that explosive material had been planted in a motorcycle that had been parked outside a bank in the area. Confirming that two people had perished in the incident, he said the investigations had reached a “mature” stage and further information on the nature of the blast would soon be shared with media.

He said that in addition to the Bomb Disposal Squad, the Safe City Authority was examining CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the culprits. At least two of the injured were in critical condition, he said, adding that all wounded were being treated at the nearby Mayo Hospital.

To a question, he clarified that there had been no security alert ahead of the bombing. However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that there had been a “risk” of terrorism, adding he would provide more details at a later stage.

Footage of the incident shows that the explosion destroyed several motorcycles at the site. It also damaged several nearby buildings, shattering their windows and the displays of shops.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said he had directed the inspector general of police to submit a report into the bombing, adding that he had also directed officials to ensure the injured received the best possible medical treatment.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the chief minister said all culprits responsible would be arrested and justice ensured. “This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order. Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he added.

In a brief statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolence over the loss of lives in the blast and directed authorities concerned to extend the best medical facilities to those injured. He also sought a report on the incident from the Punjab government.