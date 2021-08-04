Chaudhry Fawad Blames Slow Pace of Vaccination in Sindh for COVID-19 Spread

Information minister says federal cabinet has approved disbursal of Rs. 315 billion under Kamyab Jawan Program

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday claimed that the slow pace of coronavirus vaccination in Sindh was to blame for the fourth wave of the pandemic, claiming that the provincial government should improve its governance instead of politicizing the issue.

In a press conference after a weekly meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that the vaccination rate of Karachi and Hyderabad was lagging behind major cities of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, stressing this was causing problems nationwide. He claimed that 35 percent of the eligible population in Rawalpindi and Peshawar had been vaccinated, while Faisalabad stood at 28 percent, and Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sargodha at 27 percent.

Hussain continued his criticism of the Sindh government by claiming that it was the furthest behind in economic figures and performance in various sectors. He said the center could not sit back and watch this continue, claiming it was among the federal government’s right “to bring the provinces’ attention to their governance” to improve the lives of citizens.

Kamyab Jawan Program

The minister said that the federal cabinet had approved the disbursal of Rs. 315 billion among youth in the current fiscal under the Kamyab Jawan Program. He claimed around 4 million youth would benefit from the initiative, adding that young journalists would also be included in the beneficiaries.

Among the other measures deliberated upon by the cabinet, he said that authorities had informed them that 23 Pakistanis detained in Saudi Arabia had returned home. This, he said, was to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s credit, adding that he had undertaken “special efforts” to ensure relief for Pakistanis living abroad. He reiterated that the prime minister had linked the performance of foreign missions to the satisfaction of overseas Pakistanis to ensure progress on such measures.

Hussain said the chairman of the Capital Development Authority had updated the cabinet on the removal of encroachments in Sectors E-8 and E-9 of Islamabad, adding that “strict instructions” had been issued to protect green areas in the capital. “The Navy and Air Force have been told to remove encroachments,” he said.

Economic indicators

The information minister claimed that the cabinet had also been informed that Pakistan’s economy was moving in the “right” direction despite the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed this was the result of “effective government policies.” He said the cabinet had been told that the inflation rate had reduced to 7.4 percent, while large scale manufacturing had increased by 14.6 percent.

Similarly, he said, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar had informed the cabinet that the loadshedding experienced across Pakistan during the past two months was due to high demand and bad distribution system. He said the cabinet had also approved cotton support price at Rs. 5,000/40kg.

Hussain also termed a recent statement of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif—in which he said it was time to “move on” from the past—as a “positive” development. He said the government had decided to negotiate with people in Parliament, claiming that those out of power only wanted to “damage” the country’s democratic system.