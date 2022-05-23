China, Pakistan Term Terrorism a ‘Common Enemy of Humanity’

Condemning last month’s suicide bombing at Karachi University that resulted in deaths of three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, Pakistan and China on Sunday termed terrorism the common enemy of humanity and vowed to not let anyone damage their bilateral ties.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, the two countries called on all regional countries and the international community to unite in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “The two sides expressed their determination not to allow anyone to damage China-Pakistan iron brotherhood,” read the statement. It said that Pakistan had reiterated intent to expedite the investigation of the terror strike and bring the culprits to justice. “Pakistan briefed the Chinese side on its efforts to ensure the safety of all Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country,” it said, adding that Beijing had appreciated Islamabad’s commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals.

Both sides also agreed on the need for international cooperation and solidarity to overcome “multiple traditional and non-traditional global challenges.” They said that the Belt and Road Initiative, based on principles of win-win cooperation and shared benefits, had become an open and inclusive platform for international cooperation and was widely welcomed as a global public good. Both the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative would help respond to the pressing challenges facing humanity, they said, adding that Islamabad and Beijing were ready to work with other countries to focus on development, tackle security challenges, implement the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

According to the Foreign Office, Wang and Bhutto-Zardari held in-depth discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of shared interest. They said that various regional and international changes had increased the importance of China-Pakistan strategic relations, adding that as “all-weather” partners, the neighboring nations shared “ironclad mutual trust and friendship” that was a source of peace, stability, and prosperity for the region and beyond. “Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication including at the highest political level and practical cooperation, and building an even stronger China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” it added.

Both sides also agreed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had effectively improved Pakistan’s infrastructure and boosted its socio-economic development. “Both sides expressed firm resolve to synergizing development strategies, pushing forward all CPEC projects in a safe, smooth, and high-quality manner, promoting cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, investment, industry, agriculture, health, and science and technology, contributing to the peoples’ well-being and delivering greater benefits to local communities,” read the statement.

The two countries also agreed to work together to diversify their trade ties with deepening cooperation in export-oriented sectors in Pakistan and integrating value chains. “Both sides also agreed on stronger collaboration in the services sector and skill development in the areas of tourism, education, financial and information technology sectors,” it said, adding that satisfaction as also expressed at the “growing momentum” of bilateral defense cooperation and exchanges, as it boosted regional peace and stability.

Among other issues discussed by Bhutto-Zardari and Wang was the Ukraine conflict, for which they called on relevant parties to resolve their differences and disputes through diplomacy and dialogue. “The two sides reaffirmed the firm commitment to upholding the U.N.-centered international system, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, practicing true multilateralism, and promoting democracy and rule of law in international relations,” it said.

Both sides said that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties. “Given the challenges faced by the peoples of the region, due to global pandemic, soaring commodity prices, climate change and poverty, it is critical to resolve all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity,” read the statement.

The foreign minister also briefed the Chinese team on the latest developments in Jammu and Kashmir, with them underlining the importance of a peaceful resolution to the dispute in accordance with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed, with both countries agreeing peace and stability in the war-torn state was vital for regional development and prosperity. “The two sides call upon the Afghan interim government to develop a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound internal and external policies, and protect the rights of women and children and ensure that the Afghan soil is not used against any of its neighbors,” read the statement, adding that they had also called on the global community to help avert humanitarian crisis and reiterated readiness to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.

Coinciding with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, the visit also led to China allowing Pakistani students to return for their studies “in a phased manner.” The two sides also decided to resume direct flights between the two countries at the earliest and subsequently increase directs flights based on the evolving pandemic situation.