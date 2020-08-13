China Will Always be Pakistan’s Strong Partner: Ambassador Yao Jing

Beijing’s envoy to Islamabad says he is confident Pakistan will emerge from COVID-19 stronger than ever

Beijing will always remain a strong partner and close ally to Islamabad, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Thursday.

Addressing a ceremony related to the handover of supplies to combat COVID-19, the envoy said that Pakistan, as a nation, had the strength and resilience to overcome all difficulties and emerge even stronger. He said he was confident that Pakistan would similarly emerge as a stronger nation after overcoming ongoing challenges, including the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Crediting the efforts of the Pakistani government and agencies for the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, Yao Jing said it was not an easy achievement, but was a clear success thanks to collective efforts.

He also appreciated and thanked Pakistan for its support and solidarity to China when COVID-19 first emerged there last year.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Muhammad Afzal thanked China for standing by Pakistan to help it cope with the twin challenges of COVID-19 and an ongoing locust invasion. He said a planeload of necessary medical supplies, including ventilators, testing kits and surgical masks, had arrived in Islamabad from China today (Thursday). Thanking the ambassador for this aid, he said that China had pledged to send even more medical supplies on Aug. 31.