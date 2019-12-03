Chohan Reappointed Punjab Information Minister

Controversial PTI lawmaker had resigned the position earlier this year after making derogatory remarks about Hindu community

The Government of Punjab on Monday issued a notification reinstating Fayazul Hasan Chohan as the province’s information minister, in a seeming validation for the controversial lawmaker’s anti-Hindu rhetoric.

Chohan joined politics as a member of the rightwing Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal before joining the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) prior to the 2008 general elections and finally joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, under whose banner he won a seat in Rawalpindi during the 2018 general elections.

The provincial lawmaker is known for his use of foul language in public discourse; has been accused of abusing women in his speeches; and was found to have pressured an examination board to secure a passing grade for his son. In addition to the charge of information minister, he also holds the portfolio of provisional minister for Colonies.

Chohan’s reinstatement follows Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming to take a greater interest in the operations of Punjab province. During a visit to Lahore last week, the prime minister oversaw bureaucratic reshuffling in a bit to improve conditions on the ground.

The newly reinstated information minister had resigned from the ministry in March after widespread backlash over comments about the Hindu community that were perceived as derogatory and abusive.