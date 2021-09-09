CIA Director Appreciates Pakistan’s Role in Afghanistan

ISPR statement says William Burns discussed the regional security situation, with emphasis on Afghanistan, during meeting with Army chief and ISI director-general

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns called on Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General Faiz Hameed in Rawalpindi on Thursday and appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and the prevailing scenario in Afghanistan all came under discussion. “It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,” it added.

The visiting dignitary, said ISPR, appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, including during successful evacuation operations, and its efforts for regional stability. Burns also pledged that he would play his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Burns is merely the latest foreign dignitary to meet the military’s top brass in recent days; there has been a slew of meetings between Gen. Bajwa and foreign officials following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. On Wednesday, European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara met the Army chief and discussed matters of mutual interest, including enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and E.U. member states. Likewise, on Monday, Italy’s foreign minister called on the Army chief and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as potential collaboration in ensuring humanitarian assistance for the war-torn state.