Civil, Military Leaders Vow to Ensure Pakistan’s Internal Security

National Action Plan Apex Committee decides to expedite implementation of measures to meet all emergent security challenges

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Thursday reviewed external and internal security challenges and vowed to undertake all measures to ensure security and deal with miscreants through the full force of law.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting of the National Action Plan Apex Committee was attended by Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, the chief ministers of all federating units, the prime minister of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and other senior civil and military officials.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the participants reviewed progress on various components of the National Action Plan (NAP), which was launched in January 2015 to counter terrorism across Pakistan. “The meeting took into account the latest developments, especially the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, and its possible implications for the country,” it said.

It said the committee had reviewed short-, medium-, and long-term targets of the revised NAP and noted the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders. To ensure the targets were met, it said, “tangible key performance indicators” have been set for each target, with set timelines.

“It was decided to fast-track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges, including cyber-security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity-building of law-enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism, and other issues having direct bearing on national security,” read the statement. To coordinate information on internal security, the committee decided to establish a National Crisis Information Management Cell under the leadership of the interior and information ministries.

“The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure foolproof security of foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country,” it added. An official who attended the meeting but was not authorized to speak to media said the participants had also stressed that no individual or group would be allowed to take up arms, and there would be a zero tolerance policy to any violence.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan told the meeting that Pakistan has already paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism. He paid glowing tributes to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security. He also emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve various short-, medium- and long-term targets set under the revised NAP.