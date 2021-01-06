‘Combating Threats to Pakistan Only Possible Through National Effort’

Participants of Corps Commanders’ Conference vow to defeat terrorists and their abettors at all costs

During a discussion on the prevailing security situation in Pakistan, participants of the 238th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday stressed that defeating the “complete threat spectrum” is only possible through a comprehensive national effort.

Chaired by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the meeting conducted a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with a special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the armed forces. The forum noted that all segments of society must play their rightful role in helping combating terrorism, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), and paid special focus on the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India, the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border.

“Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure,” read the statement. It said the Army chief had emphasized that high standards of capability and edge at all levels must be maintained in tandem with other elements of national power to meet all challenges. “

Jammu and Kashmir

Marking Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day on Jan. 5, the Corps Commanders expressed solidarity with the resilient and brave Kashmiris in achieving their aims in accordance with their aspirations and under the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions. “Decades of atrocities by Indian occupation forces have failed to suppress [the] ever-strengthening freedom struggle,” read the statement, adding that “determined Kashmiris shall succeed [in their goals].”

The forum also expressed satisfaction over positive developments in the Afghan peace process as well as efforts made for regional peace stability. According to ISPR, the forum also voiced its respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake while fighting against COVID-19.

Tribute to martyrs

Participants of the conference also paid special tribute to martyrs and their families for rendering supreme sacrifices to achieve a peaceful and secure Pakistan. Referring especially to the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, the forum said their sacrifices would not go to waste. “Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” the participants vowed.