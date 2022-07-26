Home Latest News Corps Commanders Conference Vows to Ensure Security across Pakistan

ISPR says forum also reaffirmed resolve to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue/rehabilitation of flood-affected people

The 249th Corps Commanders Conference on Monday pledged to continue hunting down terrorists involved in recent militant strikes to ensure security across Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair. Discussions primarily revolved around border and internal security, it added. In recent months, there has been a growing trend of militant attacks in Balochistan and the former tribal areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The most recent militant strike in Balochistan was the abduction and murder of Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza by the Balochistan Liberation Army. Meanwhile, militant organizations have been targeted security forces, and polio vaccination teams, across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on border and internal security,” read the ISPR statement. “[The] COAS lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses,” it said, adding that the Army chief had also reviewed the military’s relief efforts for people suffering from flooding caused by heavy rains nationwide.

“The forum reaffirmed resolve of armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue/rehabilitation activities,” stated the ISPR.

