Corps Commanders Vow to Ensure Pakistan’s Territorial Integrity

Senior military officials claim Indian propaganda against Islamabad aimed at diverting global attention from human rights abuses in India-held Kashmir

The Indian military’s propaganda against Pakistan is an attempt to divert global attention from its own human rights violations in India-held Kashmir, senior officials of the Pakistan Army emphasized on Tuesday, adding that all necessary measures would be implemented to counter such attempts.

Chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the 244th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi was reacting to a briefing on the measures being taken to thwart the nefarious designs of forces seeking to destabilize Pakistan and hurt its hard-won peace and stability, read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

“Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity,” read the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. It said the forum had comprehensively reviewed the evolving security situation in the region, with a particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

Discussing the looming humanitarian and security threats in Afghanistan, the participants of the meeting said that sustained and meaningful engagement with the new Taliban government by the international community was essential to ensure peace and stability in the war-torn state and its surrounding region.

According to the ISPR, the Army chief appreciated the operational preparedness of formations and their focus on training, including an enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries, and the conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter-terrorism domains.