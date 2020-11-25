Corps Commanders Vow to Protect Civilians From Indian Fire at LoC

Forum expresses concern over Indian attempts to destabilize Pakistan, sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

A Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday vowed to take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) from Indian aggression.

The 237th Corps Commanders Conference meeting, presided over by Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed the will, resolve, and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure. The participants also showed concern over Indian state-sponsored terrorism in line with a dossier providing ‘irrefutable’ evidence, noting it was part of efforts to destabilize Pakistan.

Reviewing the geostrategic, regional and national security environment, the forum discussed internal security, situation along borders, the LoC, and ongoing human rights atrocities in India-held Jammu and Kashmir. The forum also took a comprehensive overview of the positive progress in Afghan peace process.

According to the ISPR, the conference emphasized that Indian effort to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor—as well as its involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations to foment unrest in Pakistan—was an affront to peace and security in the region.

“Pakistan Army, with support of state institutions and the nation, is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges,” the Army chief was quoted as saying at the conference. “It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

During the meeting, the Corps Commanders deliberated upon the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and reviewed measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the virus. The Chief of the Army Staff directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort in curbing the spread of the virus.