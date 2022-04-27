Criminals behind Karachi University Bombing Will be brought to Justice, Vows P.M. Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured China that his government will ensure that the criminals involved in the suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi will be brought to justice.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed—and four others injured—on Tuesday afternoon after a suicide bomber targeted their vehicle on the premises of the University of Karachi. The attack has been claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, which said that a female suicide bomber had been responsible for the assault.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif met Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxue at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad after the bombing and condoled with her over the death of Chinese nationals. He also conveyed a special condolence message to Chinese President Xi Jinping during his meeting.

“The entire Pakistani nation is in shock and grief over the brutal attack on its iron brother,” the prime minister said, as he extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Chinese government, its people, and the families of the victims. “We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest words and are determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from Pakistani soil,” he added.

Sharif assured the Chinese diplomat that his government would “investigate the incident expeditiously” and ensure the culprits received “exemplary punishment.” He said that he had directed Interior Minister Rana Sanullah to personally visit Karachi on Wednesday to examine the situation and submit a report on how best to improve the security situation.

“We will not sit with ease till the criminals are arrested and punished and we will hang the culprits who took the life of the Chinese nationals,” he vowed and assured the Chinese official that Islamabad would make all necessary arrangements for the repatriation of the dead and the injured to China.

“I have ordered foolproof security for the Chinese citizens and institutions,” said the prime minister, who was also accompanied by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah, and state minister Hina Rabbani Khar.