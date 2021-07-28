Drug Dealers Threat to National Security, says Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief says drug money is used to promote terrorism and all drug dealers must be dealt with ‘iron hands’

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday slammed drug trafficking, stressing that drug peddlers in the country must be dealt with “iron hands.”

“Drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity,” he told officers and staff during a visit to the headquarters of the Anti-Narcotics Force. “Drug money is being used for promotion of terrorism and, therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands,” a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, quoted him as saying.

During his visit, the Army chief was given a detailed operational briefing on the origins of the Anti-Narcotics Force, as well as its contributions toward controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan. The ISPR said Gen. Bajwa had lauded the efforts of the Force in controlling drug trafficking in the country.

Upon his arrival to the Force’s headquarters, the Army chief was received by its director-general, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Arif Malik.