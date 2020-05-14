Duty to Assist Balochistan Toward Peaceful, Prosperous Future: COAS

During visit to Quetta, Pakistan Army chief says Balochistan is the future of Pakistan

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, and it is our duty to assist its government and people toward a peaceful and prosperous future, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday.

Visit the Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 in Quetta, Bajwa directed all commanders to contact residents of far-flung areas and help mitigate challenges posed by the novel coronavirus.

Appreciating the formation for arrangements and facilities established under preventative guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, he lauded officers and soldiers for their dedication and professionalism.

The Army chief also visited the HQ Southern Command and was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness of formations, as well as border management, including fencing along the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders.

Southern Command Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Waseem Ashraf also apprised the COAS about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic, as well as its continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area.

Earlier this week, the Army chief phoned his Iranian counterpart and discussed how to mutually enhance border security after six security forces personnel were martyred in a targeted explosion near the Pakistan-Iran border.