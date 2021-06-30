E.U. Appreciates Pakistan’s Role in Fostering Regional Peace and Stability

During video-call, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa and European bloc’s military committee chairman pledge to advance cooperation at all levels

European Union Military Committee Chairman Gen. Claudio Graziano on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan’s role in fostering regional peace and stability, especially through the ongoing Afghanistan peace process.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, Gen. Graziano shared his views on the regional security situation during a video-call with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. It said that the Army chief had informed the E.U. official that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the European bloc, and was earnestly looking forward to enhancing their mutually beneficial, multi-domain relations in accordance with common interests.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, the regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union were discussed.

Both dignitaries, read the statement issued by the ISPR, pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation between the E.U. and Pakistan at all levels.