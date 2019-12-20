Earthquake Felt in Parts of South Asia

Cities in Pakistan, India, Afghanistan jolted by 6.1-magnitude tremors that struck at a depth of 210km near Jarm, Afghanistan

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of South Asia on Friday, with reports coming in from Pakistan, India and Afghanistan of tremors in major cities and their adjoining areas.

The U.S. Geological Service reported that the quake had struck 51km southwest of Jarm, Afghanistan at a depth of 210km, around 4:39 p.m., Pakistan Standard Time.

The jolts incited panic, with concerned residents taking to social media to post about the tremors. In Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, people swarmed out of buildings, amid fears of aftershocks.

The tremors were also felt in Swat, Bannu, Nowshera, Chiniot, Mansehra and adjoining areas. Indian media reported that they were also felt in capital New Delhi, as well as Lucknow and India-held Kashmir.

A spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority told daily Dawn that the organization’s officials were in touch with district-level administrators and thus far no loss of life or property had been reported.

The greatest fear and panic occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which dealt with a similar quake just a few months ago.

In September, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 22km north of Jhelum in Punjab province, at a particularly shallow depth of 10km. The worst hit region was Pakistan-administered Kashmir, with subsequent reports confirming 38 people had been killed and 300 others injured.