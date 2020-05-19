Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Disbursals Begin for Unemployed

P.M. Imran Khan says Rs. 12,000 being provided from COVID-19 Relief Fund for those who have lost jobs due to lockdowns

Launching the disbursement of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was part of the government’s efforts to help those impacted by lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Visiting an Ehsaas cash distribution center in Islamabad, the prime minister met various citizens who are benefiting from the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, and inquired about the financial impact on them in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Several affected citizens updated the premier about their issues, and expressed gratitude for the government’s financial support through the cash program.

During his visit, the prime minister said the government had taken several decisions, and resumed operations of various sectors, to ensure continuity in economic activities.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar and other senior officials accompanied the prime minister during his visit.

Nishtar briefed Khan on the disbursal process, adding that the first batch of beneficiaries had started receiving relief. She said the government would continue to support all vulnerable segments of society.

The government has already announced that donations to the P.M.’s Corona Fund would be utilized for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to provide relief to deserving citizens. Around Rs. 3 billion has been mobilized for the fund thus far, with the prime minister announcing that the government would provide Rs. 4 for every Rs. 1 donated by the public.

Around 3.4 million applications have been received for the relief via the Ehsaas Labor Portal since it was launched on May 2.