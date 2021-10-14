Eid Miladun Nabi to be ‘Biggest’ Such Event in Pakistan’s History

P.M. Khan directs officials concerned to ensure Eid Miladun Nabi is celebrated with religious zeal and fervor nationwide

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the celebrations planned for Eid Miladun Nabi, 12th Rabiul Awwal, in Islamabad will be the biggest ceremony ever staged in Pakistan for the event.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the preparations for the event, he said Eid Miladun Nabi should be celebrated in a befitting manner nationwide. He was also briefed on preparations underway for the event to ensure it was celebrated with full religious zeal and fervor.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Noorul Haq Qadri, and Shafqat Mahmood, as well as special assistants Shahbaz Gill and Usman Dar, and senator Faisal Javed, among others. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Dr. Ataur Rehman also attended the meeting via video link.

Over the weekend, the prime minister marked the first of Rabiul Awwal by announcing that the government was establishing a Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority to “explain Islam” to the world and educate Pakistan’s youth on the life and teachings of Islam’s Prophet. Addressing a conference to mark the launch of 10-day Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations across Pakistan, Khan said he would personally serve as the patron of the authority.

Also on Wednesday, Khan urged Muslims to lead the cause of environmentalism in line with the teachings of Islam’s Prophet. “Almost 1,500 years ago, our Prophet (PBUH) emphasized that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations,” he wrote on Twitter. “So far-sighted. Hazrat Ali (AS) emphasized the same. We Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations,” he added.