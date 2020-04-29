EMPG, OLX Group Merge MENA, South Asia Operations

Following the transaction, EMPG becomes a ‘unicorn,’ valued at $1 billion

Property portal Emerging Markets Property Group and global classified business OLX Group have announced a merger in Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon and the U.A.E., which includes a $150 million investment round led by OLX Group, raising EMPG’s value to $1 billion after the transaction.

Under the deal, OLX Group will contribute operations in the four countries into EMPG and would become EMPG’s largest single shareholder, owning 39 percent of the company.

EMPG will use the new capital to develop a range of new services, creating a more seamless user experience, enhancing data transparency, and deepening market intelligence for both consumers and business users.

In Egypt and Lebanon, EMPG will operate the existing OLX platforms, rolling out new services for the real estate community, as well as offering consumers a superior experience across all categories. In Pakistan and the U.A.E., both groups’ platforms would be operated by EMPG and would continue to operate through their well-known local brands.

The aggregated value of properties sold in these markets is estimated at $90 billion, providing a commission pool for real estate agencies of over $2 billion per annum. This presents a great opportunity for EMPG to enhance their real estate services in these markets.

“EMPG has grown at a tremendous pace since its inception,” says CEO Imran Ali Khan. “Our unique ability to scale using our proprietary tech has aided and enabled this expansion. This deal puts us one step further in our journey towards providing solutions in multiple markets to over a billion consumers around the world, expanding our classifieds offering significantly.”

Martin Scheepbouwer, CEO of OLX Group, adds: “I’m proud of what we have built in these four markets. Our brands are household names, and currently help tens of millions of people to exchange goods and services every month. The next phase is an exciting one, with EMPG’s real estate industry expertise helping deepen the customer experience. As EMPG’s largest shareholder, we’ll have a front seat to explore how we can scale their services model further—taking our ambition to shape the future of classifieds into its next stage.”

EMPG is currently present in the GCC region with Bayut, Pakistan with Zameen, Bangladesh with Bproperty, Morocco and Tunisia with Mubawab, and Thailand with Kaidee. After this deal, besides expanding to Egypt and Lebanon, EMPG would also operate OLX’s platforms in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, and the dubizzle platform in the U.A.E.