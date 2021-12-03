Enraged Mob in Sialkot Kills Sri Lankan National, Burns His Body

Police have initiated a probe into the murder of victim Priyantha Kumara, who was the manager of a Rajco Industries factory

An enraged mob in Sialkot on Friday tortured a man to death and then burned his body at a major thoroughfare, with local police saying they will share further details of the case with media after the conclusion of investigations.

According to videos and pictures shared on social media, hundreds of men gathered around the burning corpse on Wazirabad Road. Several among the mob can be heard yelling slogans of the rightwing Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, suggesting they believed the victim had been “punished” for allegedly insulting Islam’s Prophet. Local police were deployed to the scene as the crowds swelled, with a spokesman saying they had managed to disperse the mob after three hours of negotiations and brought the situation under control.

Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik told media the victim had been identified as Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national who served as the manager of a Rajco Industries factory. Speaking to local media at the scene of the crime, two individuals purportedly employed by the factory claimed that Kumara had ripped up a paper that had “insulted” Islam and a mob had formed to “punish” him. The mob, they claimed, had tortured the victim to death and then set his body on fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder, describing it as a “very tragic incident” in a brief statement. He said a report had been summoned from the inspector general of police and a high-level inquiry ordered to determine the reasons behind the lynching. “Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” he added.

A spokesperson for Sialkot police said they would share further details with the media after initial investigations had been completed.

This is not the first incident of mob lynching in Sialkot. In 2010, brothers Mughees and Muneeb Butt of Sialkot were lynched by an angry mob over alleged dacoity. Videos of the lynching went viral on social media, showing that police had stood by as the mob brutally murdered the pair. Seven death sentences were announced in the case, but the Supreme Court reduced the sentences to 10 years’ imprisonment during appeals.

Another incident of attempted lynching occurred last week in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district. An angry mob set fire to a police station after cops refused to hand over a man allegedly accused of desecrating the Quran. Police had described the man as “mentally unstable” and had shifted him to an unidentified location.