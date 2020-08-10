Explosion at Balochistan’s Chaman

At least six people killed, 21 others injured following explosion near security forces’ vehicle

Authorities in Balochistan on Monday confirmed an explosion at Chaman’s Mall Road that has led to the deaths of at least six people and injured another 21.

Police in the province said all the victims had been transported to Civil Hospital Chaman, where an emergency has been imposed. They said that of the 21 injured, 12 were in critical condition. The blast area has been cordoned off and investigations are underway to determine the nature of the explosion, they added.

According to local media, the explosives were planted on a motorcycle that was parked near an Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle and it was detonated remotely. However, police have cautioned that it is too soon to confirm this.

Videos from the site, widely shared on social media, show shattered windowpanes, as the blast radius damaged nearby houses and shops.

Chaman, which shares a border with Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, has been the site of one other explosion thus far this year. In March, nine people were injured after an explosion near Levies Lines. That bomb, too, was planted on a parked motorcycle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a statement, strongly condemned the explosion in Chaman. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available