Farogh Naseem Takes Oath as Law Minister—For a Third Time

Lawyer had resigned his portfolio ‘on request of P.M. Khan’ to represent government in reference against Justice Isa

Farogh Naseem on Friday was sworn in as the federal Minister of Law for a third time in less than two years with President Arif Alvi administering the oath of office to him.

Naseem had resigned from his post on June 1—the second time he had done so—to represent the federal government in its reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In a statement issued at the time, he had said he was resigning “on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” He also said that he had no “personal vendetta” against any judge and was only appearing in the case to assist the court.

This marks the third time Naseem has taken oath of office from President Alvi. Appointed to the post following the 2018 general elections, he resigned in November 2019 to represent the federation before the Supreme Court in a case on the modalities of the extension of tenure of Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. At the conclusion of the case, Naseem was re-appointed law minister and sworn back into office.

Shortly after being sworn back in, Naseem appeared in the National Assembly to defend the incumbent government’s issuance of an ordinance to grant consular access to convicted Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav.