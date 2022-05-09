FIA Advises Expatriates to Avoid ‘Offensive and Seditious’ Social Media Posts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday advised expatriates of Pakistani origin to avoid posting any material on social media that is offensive and seditious, warning that their names can be put on the Exit Control List if their content is in violation of Pakistani laws.

“All Pakistani origin expatriates living outside Pakistan are advised to desist from spreading chaos in Pakistan while staying abroad,” read a statement issued by a spokesperson of the FIA. “Their social media posts must not be offensive and seditious,” it said, adding that all expatriates should read the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) to make sure that their social media usage does not “constitute any offense.”

If an expatriate is found to be committing any offense under PECA, read the statement, “red notices though Interpol can be issued against them for their arrest.” Similarly, it warned, their names could be put on the Exit Control List. “They need to avoid commission of any electronic offences,” it said, adding that the warnings were “only” for offenders and law-abiding individuals had no reason for concern.

“Any attempts by anyone staying anywhere in the world to create disturbance in Pakistan or to defame dignity of a natural person or to act against modesty of a natural person through fake news or fake videos are against the laws of Pakistan,” the investigative body stressed. “Such attempts are punishable under Pakistani laws,” it said, adding that offenders would be prosecuted in Pakistan “whenever possible.”

The FIA also said that it had initiated inquiry against anchor Sami Ibrahim for “transmission of anti-state videos and statements on various social media platforms.” Accusing him of spreading “fake news regarding state institutions,” it described his statements as “glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny.”

Noting that Ibrahim had the right to defend himself in inquiry, it warned that if the offense were proven, a case would be registered against him through a FIR. “He will be arrested whenever possible and prosecuted in court of law,” it added.