FIA Seeks Ban on Broadcast of Ex-Chief Memon’s Interviews

In notification, FIA claims Bashir Memon’s appearance on TV risks prejudicing ongoing case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to bar local TV channels from broadcasting interviews with former FIA chief Bashir Memon as such commentary “tends to prejudice determination” of an ongoing case.

Memon, along with former FIA chief Saud Mirza, is being investigated by the FIA for his alleged association with, and facilitation of, Umar Farooq Zahoor, who has been wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and Pakistan since 2009-10 for various financial and other crimes.

“Bashir Memon is being investigated by the FIA for his close association with [fugitive Zahoor] and various charges of facilitating him,” read a letter to PEMRA Chairman Mohammad Saleem Baig from FIA Director-General (Lahore) Muhammad Rizwan. “He has been formally served notice under Section 160 [of the Code of Criminal Procedure] to attend the investigation and explain as to why he used his position as Director General FIA/head of NCB Islamabad (August 2017-November 2019) to facilitate fugitive Zahoor wanted for very ‘serious financial crimes.’ He (Memon) instead of appearing in the investigation proceedings and responding to the questions of the investigation officers exploited this notice to ‘catch media spotlight’, garner sympathy and make sub judice matter controversial,” it added.

The FIA alleged that Memon had appeared in various shows over the past two weeks, and had delivered comments that sought to prejudice proceedings pending in the Supreme Court. “The SC in this petition has taken cognizance of the failure of institutions in enforcing various warrants (arrest of influential fugitive Umer Farooq Zahoor, presently hiding in the U.A.E., wanted for various international financial frauds, money laundering, etc) despite repeated directions of the apex court,” it added.

In light of this situation, the FIA letter requested the PEMRA chief to issue an “unequivocal directive” to all regulated electronic media news channels to suspend Memon from appearing on TV for any interviews or commentary with respect to sub judice proceedings.

Memon, in his appearances, has alleged that case is “politically motivated” and he is being targeted for resisting government pressure to lodge cases against opposition leaders.