FO Expresses ‘Concern’ Over Afghan President Tweets

Statement brands Ashraf Ghani’s support of recently detained PTM leader as ‘clear interference’ in Pakistan’s internal affairs

The Foreign Office on Monday slammed a series of tweets from Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as “a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs,” and said such statements did not promote good ties between the two countries.

“We have noted with serious concern the recent tweets by President Ashraf Ghani, which are a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence, unwarranted,” said the statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Ghani had earlier tweeted that he was “troubled” by the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen. “I fully echo the concerns raised by Amnesty International in this regard and hope for their immediate release,” he said, adding, “While our region is suffering from atrocities caused by violent extremism and terrorism governments in the region must support and encourage peaceful civilian movements for justice and must avoid any means of force and violence against these movements. On the contrary, differences with such peaceful movements must be resolved through dialogue and engagement.”

Police in Peshawar arrested Pashteen early on Monday morning. He has been accused of sedition and incitement and has been sent on a 14-day judicial remand.

In its rejoinder, the Foreign Office said Islamabad wished to maintain close and cordial ties with Kabul based on principles of non-intervention and non-interference. It urged Afghanistan to work with Pakistan for the common objective of peace and stability in the South Asian region.

“We believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighborly relations between the two countries,” the press release added.