FO Rejects Afghanistan’s Claim of Pakistani Airspace Being Used by U.S. Drones

Pakistan on Sunday described as “highly regrettable” accusations made by Afghanistan Acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace by U.S. drones, adding such “conjectural allegations” defied the “norms of responsible diplomatic conduct.”

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that in “the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct.” Stressing that Islamabad remains committed to a “belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” the statement reaffirmed that Pakistan condemns “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Foreign Office concluded its statement by urging Afghanistan’s interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Kabul not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country.

Taliban accusations

Earlier in the day, The Taliban’s acting defense minister had alleged—without evidence—that Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan. “According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” he said, claiming that U.S. drones were still visible over Kabul.

Mujahid’s statement follows U.S. President Joe Biden announcing, last month, that Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed by a drone strike in Kabul. The July strike was the first known drone strike by the U.S. on a target in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country last year.

The acting defense minister said authorities were investigating Biden’s claims of killing Zawahiri. “We will share the details when it is complete,” he said, adding that the deployment of drones into Afghanistan was “still a clear invasion of Afghanistan and its airspace by the Americans.”