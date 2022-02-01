Foreign Office Rejects ‘Fake News’ on Masood Khan’s Envoy Appointment

In rejoinder, spokesman says U.S. approval process is ongoing and accuses Indian media of airing ‘baseless allegations’ against diplomat

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Tuesday accused India of a “disinformation campaign” to malign Islamabad by using “fake news” to advance “baseless allegations” about the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S.

Addressing reports that the U.S. had been delaying the approval of Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to the U.S., spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stressed that agrement was in process with Washington. “Ambassador Masoor Khan is a highly accomplished diplomat with 40 years of experience in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy,” he added.

Khan served as the president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir from August 2016 till August 2021. He had earlier served as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the U.N. and the Pakistani ambassador to China. The delay in his being formally appointed ambassador to the U.S.—he was nominated in November—has raised questions about the process, as it usually takes four to six weeks. Indian media has suggested this is a result of his stint as president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“While I’m encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough,” Scott Perry, a Republican congressman, has written to U.S. President Joe Biden, bolstering this view. “I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States,” he added.