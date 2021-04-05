Four, Including Anti-Terror Court Judge, Shot Dead

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns attack that left Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, daughter and grandson dead en route to Islamabad

Judge Aftab Afridi of the Swat Anti-Terrorism Court was shot dead along with his wife, daughter and grandson after unidentified assailants opened fire on his car on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle was left injured by the attack.

According to police, Afridi was traveling to Islamabad from Swat when the attackers opened fire on his car at the Swabi Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway. All four deceased—Afridi, his wife Bibi Zainab, daughter Kiran, and three-year-old grandson Mohammad Sanan—died on the spot, while driver Jehangir Khan was left critically injured.

Police who visited the site of the attack said that a car had overtaken the judge’s vehicle, with the passengers opening fire on the victims at close range. Investigations are ongoing to discover the identity of the culprits, they added.

The injured driver has been shifted to the nearby Bacha Khan Hospital Complex.

In a posting on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to ensure the attackers were brought to book. “Strongly condemn the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi, his wife and 2 children at Anbar Interchange, Swabi. The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with full severity of the law,” he said.

The Swat Bar Association has condemned the attack in a statement, announcing that lawyers would boycott proceedings in Swat on Monday to register their protest.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a probe into the incident, directing police to bring the attackers to justice as soon as possible.