Four Soldiers Martyred in North Waziristan

The Army personnel were martyred while foiling terrorists’ attempt to enter Pakistan via Afghanistan

Four soldiers were martyred this week during a clash with terrorists who were attempting to enter Pakistan via Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that terrorists had “attempted to infiltrate” into Pakistan from Afghanistan late on the night of March 23 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district. “Due to the alertness and timely response of the troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled,” it said. “Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists fled the area after failing to enter the country. They also suffered “heavy casualties” during the clash, it added.

The four soldiers who embraced martyrdom have been identified as 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan; 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat, resident of Sheikhupura; 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan; and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali, resident of Skardu.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

TTP Sindh chief shot dead

Separately, Afghan media has reported that Abdul Wahab Lark, the Sindh chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, was shot dead in Kandahar on Tuesday. Confirmed by a counter-terrorism official, the killing has been blamed on “unidentified gunmen.”

According to local media, Lark—also known as Hakeem Ali Jan, Hakeem Saleh, Khushi Mohammad and Khanushi Badosh—had joined the TTP in mid-2020 and had previously belonged to Usman Saifullah Kurd’s Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He was reportedly involved in the Jan. 30, 2015, suicide attack on the Shikarpur Imambargah in which 53 people were killed, and the Aug. 15, 2014, attack on PAF Samungali Base, Quetta, and Army Aviation Base Khalid.