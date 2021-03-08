Four Terrorists Shot Dead in Two Intelligence-Based Operations: ISPR

Militant commanders involved in past attacks on security forces and civilians among the casualties

Four terrorists were killed on Sunday in two separate intelligence-based operations targeting their activities in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

Terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb, alias Dung of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Bismillah group; and Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi and Mir Salam alias Anas of the TTP’s Sajna group were among the militants killed, read the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations. It said that the terrorists had been shot dead during an intense exchange of fire.

According to the ISPR, Abdul Adam Zeb had staged over 20 terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians since 2014. It said that he was involved in improvised explosive device attacks, indiscriminate firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and recruiting and organizing terrorists in the Muhammad Khel, Boya, and Datakhel areas of North Waziristan, and the Zoida area of South Waziristan.

Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam, meanwhile, were described as being close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other commanders of the TTP. The ISPR said that they were involved in attacks on security forces and law enforcement agencies’ checkposts, military convoys, the 2007 attack on Ladha Fort, IED attacks and other sabotage attempts in South Waziristan.