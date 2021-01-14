Gen. Bajwa Assures Justice for Victims of Machh Massacre

In meeting with Shia Hazara families, Pakistan Army chief vows that blood of martyrs will not go to waste

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Quetta and assured the families of the men slain in the Machh massacre that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

He vowed that the “blood of martyrs will not go to waste,” according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Machh incident victims and shared their grief,” it added.

During his daylong visit, the Chief of the Army Staff received a detailed security briefing on the situation in Balochistan at Southern Command Headquarters. “At HQ Southern Command, COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran Border,” read the statement.

It said that he addressed the garrison officers, lauding their preparedness and efforts to ensure peace and stability in Balochistan despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved. “Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential,” he was quoted as saying. “Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country,” he added.

“The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed,” Gen. Bajwa stressed. “Security, stability, and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued and ensured to the hilt,” he added.

Upon his arrival to Quetta, the Army chief was received by Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali. His visit comes a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the families of the Machh massacre victims—a visit he only agreed to after the families agreed to bury their dead and end a sit-in whose primary demand was for the premier to personally visit and condole with them.